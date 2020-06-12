Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Tunisia recovers bodies of sub-Saharan African migrants

By Africanews

Tunisia

The bodies of about 20 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa were recovered from waters off Tunisia, a legal official said, as a search was launched for 30 others. The coast guard recovered the bodies and a search was launched with divers.

Ali Ayadi, a regional health director spoke to the press: “The 22 bodies were received from the Habib Bourguiba University Hospital. The majority of them are sub-Saharans.”

Other migrants had told authorities the victims were probably passengers on a boat that set off for Italy last Thursday night with 53 people on board.

Illegal crossings from Tunisia to Europe jumped by more than 150 percent in January to April 2010 compared to the same period last year, according to the UN’s refugee agency.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..