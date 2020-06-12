Coronavirus in Africa: 216,775 cases; 5,852 deaths; 98,686 recoveries

There are now more than over 200,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: June 12 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 216,775

Number of deaths = 5,852

Recoveries = 98,686

Active cases = 112,5237

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 10,589

Angola – 118

Benin – 305

Botswana – 48

Burkina Faso – 892

Burundi – 85

Cameroon – 8,681

Cape Verde – 657

Central African Republic – 1,952

Chad – 848

Comoros – 162

Congo-Brazzaville – 728

DR Congo – 4,515

Djibouti – 4,398

Egypt – 39,726

Equatorial Guinea – 1,306

Eritrea – 41

Eswatini – 449

Ethiopia – 2,670

Gabon – 3,463

(The) Gambia – 28

Ghana – 10,358

Guinea – 4,372

Guinea-Bissau – 1,389

Ivory Coast – 4,404

Kenya – 3,215

Lesotho – 4

Liberia – 410

Libya – 393

Madagascar – 1,203

Malawi – 481

Mali – 1,722

Mauritania – 1,439

Mauritius – 337

Morocco – 8,537

Mozambique – 489

Namibia – 31

Niger – 974

Nigeria- 14,554

Rwanda – 494

Sao Tome and Principe – 632

Senegal – 4,759

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 1,085

Somalia – 2,513

South Africa – 58,568

South Sudan – 1,670

Sudan – 6,730

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 524

Tunisia – 1,087

Uganda – 679

Zambia – 1,200

Zimbabwe – 332

