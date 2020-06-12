'2010 FIFA WC made Africa a tourism destination'- FA boss

June 11, 2020 marked 10 years after the first FIFA world cup was hosted on African soil.

A decade on as the nation recalls the honor, its Football Association president says the event made the continent a destination for tourism.

“Also it dealt with the negative perception of the African continent, that Africa is only a continent where you must give charity and handout and donation. After 2010, Africa became a destination for tourism, for investment, for trade”, Dr. Danny Jordaan, South African Football Association President said.

After 2010, Africa became a destination for tourism, for investment, for trade.

Dr. Danny Jordaan said the tournament elevated women’s football to prominence. In Soweto, locals recount fond memories.

“Yes, I wish that we could go back to 2010. Because we didn’t suffer as much then, we could all try and make a living. Being able to make a living was a very important thing then, because we knew that whatever you get you must use it wisely”, said car wash worker, Phakama Nhlabathi.

Over the last decade, a plethora of female coaches have emerged. It’s women’s team is rated among the top 50 by FIFA Women’s World Rankings.

Soweto hosted the opening and closing ceremonies. But now the local economy reels under pressure over coronavirus shutdown to curtail spread.

AFP