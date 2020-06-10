Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

'There won't be defunding': Trump defends police system

By Africanews

USA

President Donald Trump insisted Monday the United States “won’t be dismantling our police.” He made the comments as Democrats proposed a far-reaching overhaul of police procedures and accountability same day.

The proposal is seen as a sweeping legislative response to the mass protests denouncing the deaths of black Americans in the hands of law enforcement.

“There’s a reason for less crime. That’s because we have great law enforcement. I’m very proud of them. There won’t be defunding. There won’t be a dismantling of our police.

“And they’re not going to be any disbanding of our police. Our police have been letting us live in peace. So we want to make sure we don’t have any bad actors in there,” the president said.

The “Justice in Policing Act” would limit legal protections for police, create a national database of excessive-force incidents and ban police choke holds, among other changes, the most ambitious law enforcement reforms sought by Congress in years.

The legislation would also revise the federal criminal police misconduct statute to make it easier to prosecute officers who are involved in misconduct “knowingly or with reckless disregard.”

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..