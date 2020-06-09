Lamine Diack trial begins in France [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Former International Federation of Athletics president, Lamine Diack, who was indicted for corruption and money laundering in a doping scandal that has shaken the world of athletics is now facing trial in France.
