George Floyd memorial 'thwarted' in Ghana, protest leader arrested

Dozens of anti-racism protesters in Ghana’s capital Accra, held a vigil Saturday following the death of George Floyd.

The unarmed black man, George Floyd, died after Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. But the peaceful gathering turned into a protest when the police arrested the group’s leader Ernesto Yeboah. He has since been released on bail.

Ernesto Yeboah, is leader of a political group known as, Economic Fighters League: “In our generation, we have the mandate to bring about economic freedom in our lifetime. None of you are going to die. All of you are going to see Africa unite in your lifetime. Unity is a must.

Handi Yakubu, member of the Fighters added: “The law says that if you are going to organise such an event, you need to notify the police within five days. We did that.

They arrested our leader, Ernesto Yeboah and we have all come here. If they are going to keep him, they must as well keep all of us because we are not going anywhere until he is released.”

According the protesters, they stand against all forms of injustice in Ghana and elsewhere.

Justice somewhere is justice everywhere. President Akufo-Addo tweeted his condemnation of the killing.

Ghana’s Ministry of Tourism also held a memorial in memory of Floyd, as part of its “Beyond The Return,” program. The program is a follow-up to 2019 “The Year Of Return,” project that saw the country woo the diaspora to retrace their ancestral roots.