Outrage over reported death of Cameroonian journalist Wazizi

The Morning Call
Journalists in Cameroon have taken to the streets of Buea in the South west region to protest and demand an account of their missing colleague, Samuel Wazizi, after local media reported he had died in military custody.
Wazizi, was arrested in August 2019. for alleged involvement in the country’s anglophone crisis.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) confirmed his death in a statement on Wednesday evening, after a privately-owned Cameroonian TV station and then the National Union of Cameroonian Journalists (SNJC) announced his death on Tuesday.
Neither the government nor the army had yet confirmed the journalist’s death, or reacted to requests on his whereabouts.
Now, what really happened to Samuel Wazizi? What could he have done to have led to arrest and kept away without trial, and access to no one for so long? And since no one has seen his body, is he really dead?@jerrybambi1
up next
From the same country
The Morning CallThe Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on morningcall @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here
01:18
Derek Chauvin: police who forced George Floyd to breathe his last
Go to video
#JusticeForUwa: Outrage over rape, murder of student in Nigerian church
01:11
Burkinabe President condemns suspicious deaths of 12 people in custody
Go to video
USA: Father, son nabbed for killing African American man
05:46
Zimbabwe's troops not fighting in Mozambique [Morning Call]
Go to video
Denial retreat: Cameroon admits army massacred innocent civilians