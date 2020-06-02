Bus blast kills 10 passengers in Somali capital Mogadishu

At least 10 people died and 12 others were wounded on Sunday (May 31) when an explosive device ripped through a minibus outside the Somali capital Mogadishu, the government said.

The explosion occurred near Lafole village along Afgoye-Mogadishu where the passenger bus was travelling early in the day.

Witnesses said the minibus was completely destroyed, and described a horrific scene with dead passengers and the severely wounded survivors.

Hassan Mohamud Mohamed, who lost a brother in the incident said: “So far, I saw about five dead bodies here (in the hospital), some of the passengers were killed in the bomb attack, I have only recognized my brother and his minibus assistant.”

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but al Qaeda-aligned Shabaab group carries out regular attacks in and around the capital, often killing civilians and members of the security forces.