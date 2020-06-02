Welcome to Africanews

Bus blast kills 10 passengers in Somali capital Mogadishu

By Africanews

Somalia

At least 10 people died and 12 others were wounded on Sunday (May 31) when an explosive device ripped through a minibus outside the Somali capital Mogadishu, the government said.

The explosion occurred near Lafole village along Afgoye-Mogadishu where the passenger bus was travelling early in the day.

Witnesses said the minibus was completely destroyed, and described a horrific scene with dead passengers and the severely wounded survivors.

Hassan Mohamud Mohamed, who lost a brother in the incident said: “So far, I saw about five dead bodies here (in the hospital), some of the passengers were killed in the bomb attack, I have only recognized my brother and his minibus assistant.”

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but al Qaeda-aligned Shabaab group carries out regular attacks in and around the capital, often killing civilians and members of the security forces.

