Africa's 1000+ coronavirus cases: Mali, the 'Guineas' join list

Africa
The numbers of confirmed cases across the continent continues to grow with each passing day. The World Health Organization’s Africa regional head warns that a spike is likely to result in the wake of steadily improving and increased testing.
Whiles the figures remain very low in a number of countries, quite a sizeable number have passed the 1000 mark with only South Africa and Egypt breaching the 10,000 mark.
South Africa one of Africa’s most impacted country has been praised by some analysts for their dedication to mass and intensive testing which an African Union Centers for Disease Control, CDC, official has asked that all countries need to scale up if the magnitude of infection is to be ascertained.
This article looks at a regional breakdown of countries that have passed the 1000 mark and above. The basic records are referenced from the Africa CDC and the John Hopkins hospital LIVE portal, we also prioritize tallies from trusted national sources.
All figures valid as of May 26 at 07:00 GMT
North Africa
- Algeria – 8,503
- Egypt – 17,697
- Morocco – 7,532
- Tunisia – 1,051
West Africa
- Ghana – 6,808
- Guinea – 3,357
- Ivory Coast – 2,423
- Nigeria – 8,068
- Senegal – 3,130
- Guinea-Bissau – 1,178
- Mali – 1,059
Central Africa
- Cameroon – 4,890
- DR Congo – 2,297
- Gabon – 2,135
- Equatorial Guinea – 1,075
East Africa
- Djibouti – 2,468
- Somalia – 1,689
- Sudan – 3,976
- Kenya – 1,286
Southern Africa
- South Africa – 23,615
Major African stats: May 26 at 6:00 GMT:
- Confirmed cases = 115,892
- Number of deaths = 3,479
- Recoveries = 46,553
- Active cases = 65,860
