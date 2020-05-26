Africa's 1000+ coronavirus cases: Mali, the 'Guineas' join list

The numbers of confirmed cases across the continent continues to grow with each passing day. The World Health Organization’s Africa regional head warns that a spike is likely to result in the wake of steadily improving and increased testing.

Whiles the figures remain very low in a number of countries, quite a sizeable number have passed the 1000 mark with only South Africa and Egypt breaching the 10,000 mark.

South Africa one of Africa’s most impacted country has been praised by some analysts for their dedication to mass and intensive testing which an African Union Centers for Disease Control, CDC, official has asked that all countries need to scale up if the magnitude of infection is to be ascertained.

This article looks at a regional breakdown of countries that have passed the 1000 mark and above. The basic records are referenced from the Africa CDC and the John Hopkins hospital LIVE portal, we also prioritize tallies from trusted national sources.

All figures valid as of May 26 at 07:00 GMT

North Africa

Algeria – 8,503

Egypt – 17,697

Morocco – 7,532

Tunisia – 1,051

West Africa

Ghana – 6,808

Guinea – 3,357

Ivory Coast – 2,423

Nigeria – 8,068

Senegal – 3,130

Guinea-Bissau – 1,178

Mali – 1,059

Central Africa

Cameroon – 4,890

DR Congo – 2,297

Gabon – 2,135

Equatorial Guinea – 1,075

East Africa

Djibouti – 2,468

Somalia – 1,689

Sudan – 3,976

Kenya – 1,286 Southern Africa

South Africa – 23,615

Major African stats: May 26 at 6:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 115,892

Number of deaths = 3,479

Recoveries = 46,553

Active cases = 65,860

