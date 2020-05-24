Liberia: pregnant woman recovers from COVID-19

Liberia
The first pregnant woman in Liberia to test positive for coronavirus has given birth to a healthy baby girl.
Sedia Marwolo, a nurse, contracted COVID-19 on duty and was transferred to a coronavirus intensive care unit in a military hospital east of the capital, Monrovia.
Having recovered from the virus, she returned to give birth to a baby girl. Her husband and one of her three children also contracted the virus and recovered, too.
But after surviving the ordeal, Marwolo says her family now face the stigma of having had a brush with COVID-19.
