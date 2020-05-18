CAF begins early payments to 32 clubs featuring on continental fixtures

Football Planet
Caf release funds to respective clubs
Good news to the clubs featuring this season in African interclub. CAF decided to pay the quotas earlier than expected. A great relief to the teams facing uncertainty linked to the Covid-19.
CAF will soon meet to discuss precisely on the possibility of a continuation of the season.
Senegalese league to resume in November
Senegal is determined to continue the already suspend league to the end of the season. The Federation has scheduled a return to competition in November after a unanimous decision.
Ajax crowned player of the year
The Moroccan striker has been named the Ajax player of the season for the third consecutive year. A nice farewell gift before joining Chelsea this summer.
Between hope & anguish: Senegalese male nurse at the frontline of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Ramadan: Free bread for residents of Senegal capital
Hard times for Senegal's Fish sellers
Ex-Chadian leader temporarily released from Senegal jail
Coronavirus patients on chloroquine heal faster - Senegalese medic
Senegal extends state of emergency for coronavirus