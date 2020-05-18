CAF begins early payments to 32 clubs featuring on continental fixtures

Caf release funds to respective clubs

Good news to the clubs featuring this season in African interclub. CAF decided to pay the quotas earlier than expected. A great relief to the teams facing uncertainty linked to the Covid-19.

CAF will soon meet to discuss precisely on the possibility of a continuation of the season.

Senegalese league to resume in November

Senegal is determined to continue the already suspend league to the end of the season. The Federation has scheduled a return to competition in November after a unanimous decision.

Ajax crowned player of the year

The Moroccan striker has been named the Ajax player of the season for the third consecutive year. A nice farewell gift before joining Chelsea this summer.