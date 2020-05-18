Africa's 1000+ coronavirus cases: SA tops; Gabon, Sudan etc. [List]

The numbers of confirmed cases across the continent continues to grow with each passing day. The World Health Organization’s Africa regional head warns that a spike is likely to result in the wake of steadily improving and increased testing.

Whiles the figures remain very low in a number of countries, quite a sizeable number has passed the 1000 mark with only South Africa and Egypt breaching the 10,000 mark.

South Africa one of Africa’s most impacted country has been praised by some analysts for their dedication to mass and intensive testing which an African Union Centers for Disease Control, CDC, official has asked that all countries need to scale up if the magnitude of infection is to be ascertained.

This article looks at a regional breakdown of countries that have passed the 1000 mark and above. The basic records are referenced from the Africa CDC and the John Hopkins hospital LIVE portal, we also prioritize tallies from trusted national sources.

All figures valid as of May 18 at 07:00 GMT

Major African stats: May 18 at 6:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 84,521

Number of deaths = 2,759

Recoveries = 32,515

Active cases = 49,322

North Africa

Algeria – 7,019

Egypt – 12,229

Morocco – 6,870

Tunisia – 1,037

West Africa

Ghana – 5,735

Guinea – 2,658

Ivory Coast – 2,109

Nigeria – 5,959

Senegal – 2,480

Central Africa

Cameroon – 3,105

DR Congo – 1,455

Gabon – 1,320

East Africa

Djibouti – 1,401

Somalia – 1,421

Sudan – 2,289

Southern Africa

South Africa – 15,515

Details: Most impacted countries per region

North Africa = Egypt: 12,229 cases, 3,174 recoveries, 630 deaths

Central Africa = Cameroon: 3,105 cases, 1,567 recoveries, 140 deaths

West Africa = Nigeria: 5,959 cases, 1,594 recoveries, 182 deaths

East Africa = Sudan: 2,289 cases, 222 recoveries, 97 deaths

Southern Africa = South Africa: 13,515 cases, 7,006 recoveries, 264 deaths

SUGGESTED

READING