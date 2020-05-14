Madagascar's COVID-Organics: testimonies and medical caution

Amid growing support across Africa and caution by the World Health Organization, WHO; some Madagascans are queuing on a daily basis to received the purported virus prevention and treating herbal cure, COVID-Organics.

In front of the town hall in the capital Antananarivo, Robert is impatient waiting for his turn to access the herbal tea made from artemisia. Reports indicate that 250 liters of this herbal tea is distributed every day.

Robert and many others like him believe that COVID-Organics will protect them against COVID-19. “Thanks to this remedy, it is Madagascar that will save the whole world who thinks they are smarter, richer and more knowledgeable than us.

“Madagascar will have the most knowledge in the fight against the coronavirus and the whole world will turn to us,” Robert who is a trader adds.

President Andry Rajoelina is on record to have said the mixture is a remedy that can prevent and cure coronavirus.

Tence Mena, a famous Malagasy singer, contracted the virus during her last tour in France. After a week of chloroquine treatment, the singer was treated with the local remedy/

“I had no breathing problems, I had the flu and a sore throat. I also had aches, loss of taste and smell, headache at first. I always felt tired. I followed the treatment with COVID-Organics, I wanted to know if it would save my life… and it worked for me because I’m healed.”

According to the presidency, to date, more than 100 patients have been healed after strictly taking the remedy.

But it is impossible to verify this figure because hospitals refuse to put out their data. The doctors’ union in the country insists that the chloroquine therapy remains the official treatment, as the efficacy of local remedy against COVID-19 has not yet been proven.

Doctor Abel Ranaivoson, president of doctors’ unions in Madagascar: “You shouldn’t mix COVID-Organics with other drugs if you want to know clearly the percentage of its effectiveness. For side effects after drinking the drink, there are people who have had allergies or even diarrhea and others who feel tired.”

The WHO warns that the use of traditional remedies can endanger the population. Indeed, by believing that they have protection, consumers ignore preventive measures like social distancing. But that hasn’t stopped the Malagasy government from donating supplies to several African countries.