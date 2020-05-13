Welcome to Africanews

Chinese nationals in South Africa hand out food relief

By Africanews

South Africa

The Chinese community in South Africa on Tuesday handed over 10,000 food parcels to relieving the burden South Africans affected by the lockdown measures enforced to curb Covid-19.

The Treasurer General of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party thanked the Chinese community for the act of solidarity.

“The pandemic knows no race, no boundaries. It is therefore important that cooperation continues.”

Mashatile called for the solidarity that is being shown in many countries to continue because “this is the only way to overcome this pandemic.”

