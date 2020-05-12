South Africa reports resurgence of African swine fever

South Africa has detected cases of African Swine Fever in the Eastern Cape Province. The presence of the disease in the country was confirmed by the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Thoko Didiza.

The outbreak was detected following livestock post-mortem investigations at a municipal farm in Amathole district in April.

The country has since notified the World Organisation for Animal Health about the Africa Swine Fever.

African Swine Fever is caused by a virus that affects domestic pigs and wild boar. Wild pigs in Africa such as warthogs and bush pigs are natural carriers.

The disease kills almost all infected pigs and has no treatment and no vaccine. Symptoms include bleeding on the skin and difficulty in breathing.

The new outbreak comes months after the government banned the public auction of hoofed livestock to prevent the spread of foot and mouth disease in December.