Coronavirus in Africa: 57,844 cases; 2,154 deaths; 19,133 recoveries

There are now more than over 42,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with Lesotho the country holding out as of May 1.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data. The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major African stats: May 9 at 5:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 57,844

Number of deaths = 2,154

Recoveries = 19,133

Infected countries = 53

Virus-free countries = 1 (Lesotho)

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 5,369

Angola – 43

Benin – 244

Botswana – 23

Burkina Faso – 744

Burundi – 15

Cameroon – 2,267

Cape Verde – 230

Central African Republic – 143

Chad – 260

Comoros – 8

Congo-Brazzaville – 274

DR Congo – 937

Djibouti – 1,135

Egypt – 8,476

Equatorial Guinea – 439

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 159

Ethiopia – 194

Gabon – 620

(The) Gambia – 20

Ghana – 4,012

Guinea – 2,009

Guinea-Bissau – 594

Ivory Coast – 1,602

Kenya – 621

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 199

Libya – 64

Madagascar – 193

Malawi – 43

Mali – 668

Mauritania – 8

Mauritius – 332

Morocco – 5,711

Mozambique – 82

Namibia – 16

Niger – 795

Nigeria- 3,912

Rwanda – 273

Sao Tome and Principe – 208

Senegal – 1,551

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 257

Somalia – 928

South Africa – 8,895

South Sudan – 120

Sudan – 1,111

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 145

Tunisia – 1,030

Uganda – 101

Zambia – 167

Zimbabwe – 34

