Central African Republic receives EU aid to battle COVID-19

By Africanews

Central African Republic

The Central African Republic has begun receiving aid from the European Commission Thursday.

The Commission is using its humanitarian air service in an effort to help the country prepare to respond to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The European Commission Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection department plane is flying from Lyon to Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic.

The “Air Bridge” has been used before to transport aid to the Central African Republic. This was part of efforts to stabilize the country, which has suffered unrest over the years.

The Central African nation has recorded 143 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 10 recoveries with zero death.

AP

