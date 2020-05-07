Challenges facing Africa's Insurance Sector [Business Africa]

Business Africa
Africa’s insurance sector is facing modernization and innovation challenges. Current penetration rate in the entire continent stands at 3%.
Insurance, insurance contract, claims, services. What role does insurance play in Africa?
What can be done to modernize the African insurance sector and make it more reliable for greater penetration of the continental market?
These are questions that Dominique Sodjinou, Managing Director of Africaine des Assurances du Congo provides answers to, in this edition of the program.
