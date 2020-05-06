Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nigeria's oil revenue falls by 80%

Nigeria's oil revenue falls by 80%
By Africanews

Nigeria

Oil revenues have dropped by 80 percent in Nigeria, government officials said Tuesday.It’s a huge challenge for the first Sub-Saharan economy highly reliant on the black gold.

General Manager in charge of Budgets, Ben Akabueze said ‘‘Our forecast oil revenues have decreased by more than 80%. We had to lower our budget to bring it down to a base of $20 per barrel’‘.

In March, the government of Africa’s most populous nation announced a drastic reduction in its budget of about 15 percent due to fall in oil prices to $33.8 billion.

Nigeria is facing the double challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic and collapse of the price of crude oil.

Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed said ‘‘Nigeria is facing the double challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic and collapse of the price of crude oil’‘.

The International Monetary Fund had forecast a contraction of the economy to at least 3. 4 percent in 2020.

Last week, the IMF approved emergency funds of $3.4 billion to help the West African nation better cope with the current crisis.

This is still insufficient for Nigeria which hopes to borrow nearly $7 billion from various international institutions.

AFP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..