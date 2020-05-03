Coronavirus in Africa: 42,769 cases; 1,759 deaths; 14,129 recoveries

There are now more than over 42,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with Lesotho the country holding out as of May 1.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data. The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major African stats: May 3 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 42,769

Number of deaths = 1,759

Recoveries = 14,129

Infected countries = 53

Virus-free countries = 1 (Lesotho)

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 4,295

Angola – 35

Benin – 90

Botswana – 23

Burkina Faso – 652

Burundi – 15

Cameroon – 2,077

Cape Verde – 152

Central African Republic – 72

Chad – 117

Comoros – 1

Congo-Brazzaville – 229

DR Congo – 674

Djibouti – 1,112

Egypt – 6,193

Equatorial Guinea – 315

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 108

Ethiopia – 133

Gabon – 335

(The) Gambia – 17

Ghana – 2,169

Guinea – 1,586

Guinea-Bissau – 257

Ivory Coast – 1,362

Kenya – 435

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 154

Libya – 63

Madagascar – 135

Malawi – 38

Mali – 544

Mauritania – 8

Mauritius – 332

Morocco – 4,729

Mozambique – 79

Namibia – 16

Niger – 736

Nigeria- 2,388

Rwanda – 255

Sao Tome and Principe – 16

Senegal – 1,115

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 155

Somalia – 671

South Africa – 6,336

South Sudan – 45

Sudan – 592

Tanzania – 480

Togo – 123

Tunisia – 1,009

Uganda – 88

Zambia – 119

Zimbabwe – 34

