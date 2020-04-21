Coronavirus, locusts: Kenya now dealing with deadly floods

Amidst global pandemic, plus a locust invasion, Kenya is having to deal with a new threat- flash floods which left thousands displaced in parts of the country leaving at least four dead.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya said 23 people were also missing after rains caused a river to burst its bank sweeping everything in its way.

Ruto Kuriei, a flood victim said: “It was just clouds and it did not look like heavy rainfall. But when it started, we all fled. It swept very many people away. I even slept in the forest. You see, I lost all my clothes and I am dressed in just this cloth. Yesterday was a miracle.”

Local volunteers and rescue workers continued to search for the dead and missing on Sunday and Monday morning, as well as lifting out livestock stuck deep in the mud.

Commissioner Natembeya said: “23 people cannot be traced. Those are the ones we are searching for. Their families have come forward to report that they are missing and we have found many injured that have been taken to the hospital for treatment.”

The town of Chesogon was totally submerged by the flash floods, leaving over 400 families homeless.

A local boarding school in the area was among the buildings totally destroyed. Usually home to hundreds of children, the school was empty, having been closed earlier this month because of the coronavirus outbreak.

