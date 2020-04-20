AFCON 2021 : CAF not ruling out postponement

Will the Africa Cup of Nations hold in 2021? The debate has arisen because of the health crisis, and CAF has not ruled out the possibility of a postponement, while some people are calling for a postponement of the Cameroonian event, originally scheduled for January next year.

Also, the continental calendar continues to be turned upside down. After the postponement of the qualifiers for the next Champions League and Confederation Cup semi-finals, it is now the turn of the finals of these two tournaments to be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Finally, we’ll be on the phone later with a Cameroonian player playing in Zambia. Ntui Obasi Walters will tell us about his confinement in the Zambian capital Lusaka. And as you will hear, the situation is far from rosy. More details on this, right after this short break.