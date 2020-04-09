Coronavirus in 52 African countries, 11,400+ cases, 574 deaths, 1,405 recoveries

There are now more than over 11,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with only two countries holding out as of April 8.

We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa. All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates, from the John Hopkins University and from official government data.

The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major stats as at April 9

Confirmed cases = 11,440

Number of deaths = 574

Recoveries = 1,405

Infected countries = 52

Virus-free countries = 2

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 1,572

Angola – 19

Benin – 26

Botswana – 6

Burkina Faso – 414

Burundi – 3

Cameroon – 730

Cape Verde – 7

Central African Republic – 8

Chad – 10

Comoros – 0

Congo-Brazzaville – 45

DR Congo – 180

Djibouti – 135

Egypt – 1,560

Equatorial Guinea – 18

Eritrea – 33

Eswatini – 12

Ethiopia – 55

Gabon – 34

(The) Gambia – 4

Ghana – 313

Guinea – 164

Guinea-Bissau – 33

Ivory Coast – 384

Kenya – 179

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 31

Libya – 21

Madagascar – 93

Malawi – 8

Mali – 59

Mauritania – 6

Mauritius – 273

Morocco – 1,275

Mozambique – 17

Namibia – 16

Niger – 342

Nigeria- 276

Rwanda – 110

Sao Tome and Principe – 4

Senegal – 244

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 7

Somalia – 12

South Africa – 1,845

South Sudan – 2

Sudan – 14

Tanzania – 25

Togo – 70

Tunisia – 628

Uganda – 53

Zambia – 39

Zimbabwe – 11

Virus-free = Comoros, Lesotho

