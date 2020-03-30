I. Coast uses P. A system to warn citizens against COVID-19

In the village of Azaguie-Ahoua, 50km north of Abidjan in Ivory Coast, warnings to the population about the coronavirus are broadcast via 15 loudspeakers, by order of the king.

The royal communication aims to sensitize inhabitants about the dangers of the coronavirus.

“In other villages that don’t have these means, we go directly and touch either the head of the camp or the person in charge of the camp to tell those who don’t have the means of information that this disease is real”, said Ako Ako Omer, head of Azaguié Ahoua village.

These poles fitted with the speakers have been installed to convey messages from the king to the inhabitants and is being used in many other Ivorian communities.

Ivory Coast, which has hundreds of kings and traditional chiefs in a pre-colonial-era organization, recorded its first death out of more than 150 cases of coronavirus Sunday.

A state of emergency has been declared and a curfew has been imposed throughout the country.

AFP