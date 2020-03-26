Kenya police enforcing coronavirus restrictions on transport, markets

Kenya police fired tear gas to bring an end to the activities of local ‘Matatu’ commercial transport drivers. It is feared that the use of these minibuses will help spread the COVID-19 infection.

Police are also stopping markets from taking place and telling traders to stay at home. The measures are part of government restriction to contain the spread of the virus. Kenya as at Mach 25 had recorded 28 cases.

George Seda, sergeant in the Kisumu country government said: “The directive was that all the markets should be closed and that is why we are here, we are mobilizing, we want all the traders to go and stay at home because of this coronavirus.

“It is a deadly disease, so that is why we are here we want at least everybody to go home and be at home to avoid this deadly disease coronavirus,” he stressed. The area governor last week banned all official market days to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta also announced on Wednesday Kenya will impose a countrywide curfew effective Friday evening as part of measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.