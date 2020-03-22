Uganda confirms first COVID-19 case

Uganda has confirmed its first case of coronavirus from a 36-year-old Ugandan who travelled from Dubai on Ethiopian airlines on Saturday.

The confirmation comes after sub-Saharan Africa recorded at least six deaths from the coronavirus as most African countries take drastic measures to control its spread.

But the Ugandan Ministry of Health is reassuring the population on measures taken to quickly identify cases at the airport and isolate people.

“The Ministry of Health is reassuring the general public that all steps have been taken to identify this case at the airport and isolate it in a timely manner”, Uganda’s Minister of Health, Ruth Jane Aceng said.

Despite strict restrictions ranging from flight bans to school closures, countries south of the Sahara recorded two deaths in three days, and the number of cases more than tripled in the space of a week on Friday.

The total number of known cases across Africa, compiled by AFP, stands at more than 900 and is rising rapidly despite lower figures on other continents.

Health experts warned that most African countries are desperately short of intensive care units, equipment and trained personnel. For example, the Sahelian state of Mali has just one respirator.

