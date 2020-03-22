Clashes in Guinea ahead of Constitutional referendum

Guinean police fired teargas amid protest ahead of a constitutional referendum Sunday.

This is likely to prolong President Alpha Conde’s rule as he vows to go ahead with the vote despite opposition and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Beyond certain ill-intentioned comments towards our country, Sunday’s poll will be in accordance with the law and regulations of our country”, Condé said.

The referendum was delayed last month following months of tension, occasional violence and arrests.

According to the government, the proposed constitution will, among others, codify gender equality and that holding a referendum is democratic.

But critics fear the real motive is to reset presidential term limits allowing Condé, 82, to run for a third term in office later this year.

He has not denied the possibility. Since October, Guineans have taken part in sometimes, violent mass protests against such an outcome.

At least 31 protesters and a police officer have been killed in the unrest to date, according to AFP. Allegations of police brutality are rife. Sunday’s constitutional referendum will be held alongside a parliamentary election.

*AFP *