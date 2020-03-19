Coronavirus contaminates African economy [Business Africa]

Africa risks being one of the continents most affected by the current coronavirus pandemic.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa is projecting growth less by 1.8% by the end of 2020.

The fairly rapid spread of the disease in Africa could force governments to implement drastic measures, which would trigger a recession.

To understand the impact of COVID-19 on African economies and its consequences, we have Antonio Pedro, the director of the sub-regional office of the United Nations Economic Commission for Central Africa, joining us from Yaoundé, Cameroon.