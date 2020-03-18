COVID-19 cases hit 200,000 globally

The number of COVID-19 cases has hit over 200,000 worldwide according to a report by AFP citing official sources.

The news agency reports that in total nearly 200,680 cases were reported on Wednesday as at 13 HRS GMT.

At least 80,000 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus and more than 8,000 people have died.

Burkina Faso recorded its first death linked to COVID-19. It’s a first in sub-Saharan Africa, the national coordinator against the pandemic announced Wednesday.

The total number of cases throughout Africa stands at 576. Egypt has recorded 6 deaths, 5 in Algeria, Morocco 2 and 1 each in Sudan and Burkina Faso.

African states have imposed restrictions on international travels and closed down schools in a bid to curtail spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization called on Middle Eastern states to share more information with the organization in the battle against the virus.

AFP