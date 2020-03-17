Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Despite zero case, Zimbabwe declares national emergency over COVID-19

Despite zero case, Zimbabwe declares national emergency over COVID-19
By Africanews

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the coronavirus pandemic as a national disaster.

He said this could help the government mobilize resources. Mnangagwa also cancelled Independence Day celebrations and international sporting events to curb spread of COVID-19.

“The government has postponed the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), all previously scheduled national independence celebrations and international sporting events on hold until the coronavirus threat dissipates”, Mnangagwa said.

Although this southern African nation has not yet registered any case of COVID-19, the economic impact of the pandemic is already being felt, according to authorities.

Zimbabwe has been plunged into an economic crisis over mass unemployment and currency devaluation for the past two decades.

AFP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..