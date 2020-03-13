Coronavirus: Top African stars cancel global tours

The coronavirus epidemic continues to disrupt life across the world. The disruption is gathering steam in African countries that have recorded cases as compared to for example Italy where the entire country is almost in a lockdown.

The impact on gatherings is an area that most African governments have moved to control. Kenya has barred public gatherings after recording its index case. Uganda and other countries are calling for less gatherings.

Our main coronavirus hub is seized with major developments around the epidemic. This piece will focus on the impact on entertainment and other cultural events.

African stars cancel global tours

A number of African entertainers are announcing suspension of their planned shows over the coronavirus outbreak. One such is Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, who via social media announced the postponement of his planned Europe tour that was set to kick off on Friday.

“CORONA VIRUS, We have Postponed My EUROPE TOUR…New Dates will be Announced Soon….#SafetyFirst,” he posted on Instagram. He was scheduled to perform in Belgium, Finland, France, Germany and Sweden.

Nigerian star Davido also announced the cancellation of a North America tour he said has sold-out stressing that the right thing to do was to cancel and protect the health and safety of patrons.

“I’m saddened to halt what has been a fantastic sold-out tour so far, but postponing is the right thing to do. The health and safety of my fans and staff is most paramount and nothing else matters. Be safe and see you all soon! God be with us all!” he said in a tweet.

Trevor Noah says “bye” to live audiences

Ghanaian rapper ‘preaches’ prevention