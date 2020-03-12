CEMAC seeking unified financial market [Business Africa]

Business Africa
Will a regulatory body improve economies of central African states? That is what the new Central African Financial Market Supervisory Commission is setting out to achieve.
The central Africa financial market day in Brazzaville, Congo, where a commission was launched to keep an eye on stock and unify the region’s financial market, attracted 200 participants. Experts debated on the feasibility of its goals.
Nagoum Yamassoum, the president of COSUMAF, whom we met in Brazzaville recently, explains the role his organization plays and how it will impact CEMAC economies.
Go to video
COVID-19 arena: Kenya Athletics body suspends all international travel
Go to video
Coronavirus: Algeria shuts all schools, South Africa cases drop by one
Go to video
Keeping up with Africa's First Ladies: Zim FL drives bus with new class one license
Go to video
Eritrea's coronavirus rules: Chinese, Italians, Iranians to be quarantined
02:00
Africa's low coronavirus rate due to robust preps - Senegal expert
05:00
COVID-19 threatens African oil industry [Business]