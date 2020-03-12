Welcome to Africanews

CEMAC seeking unified financial market [Business Africa]

By Africanews

Business Africa

Will a regulatory body improve economies of central African states? That is what the new Central African Financial Market Supervisory Commission is setting out to achieve. 

The central Africa financial market day in Brazzaville, Congo, where a commission was launched to keep an eye on stock and unify the region’s financial market, attracted 200 participants. Experts debated on the feasibility of its goals.

Nagoum Yamassoum, the president of COSUMAF, whom we met in Brazzaville recently, explains the role his organization plays and how it will impact CEMAC economies.

