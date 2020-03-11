Roof down, floor up: South Africa's 'uʍop ǝpᴉsd∩' house attracts visitors

South Africa
With its roof on the ground and its floor in the air, an upside down house is attracting tourists who want to see the world from different perspective.
Located near Hartebeestpoort, about 75 kilometers (47 miles) north of Johannesburg, the house is inverted on the outside and inside.
Visitors take pictures of themselves in rooms that have sofas and chairs hanging from the ceiling. The kitchen is also upside down with appliances appearing to defy gravity.
AP
02:00
Africa's low coronavirus rate due to robust preps - Senegal expert
Go to video
Coronavirus: Uganda to 'fully spray' passengers from high-risk nations
01:48
Battle over COVID-19 as fear grows in Southern Egypt
Go to video
Inside South Africa's coronavirus index case: Key points
01:21
South Africa evicts African migrants squatting in Cape Town
Go to video
S.A: Lesbian couple denied wedding venue recounts ordeal