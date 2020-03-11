Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

This is Culture

this-is-culture

Roof down, floor up: South Africa's 'uʍop ǝpᴉsd∩' house attracts visitors

Roof down, floor up: South Africa's 'uʍop ǝpᴉsd∩' house attracts visitors

South Africa

With its roof on the ground and its floor in the air, an upside down house is attracting tourists who want to see the world from different perspective.

Located near Hartebeestpoort, about 75 kilometers (47 miles) north of Johannesburg, the house is inverted on the outside and inside.

Visitors take pictures of themselves in rooms that have sofas and chairs hanging from the ceiling. The kitchen is also upside down with appliances appearing to defy gravity.

AP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..