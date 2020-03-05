Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Gabon: health practitioners on strike [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

We start off in Gabon where a strike action by health workers has partially paralyzed hospitals across the country. The strike has gone on for about a week now. Striking health practitioners in the country on Monday shut hospital gates and limited the reception of new patients. So, what are the main reasons for the strike? Staff are demanding bonuses dating back to 2015, training and better working conditions.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..