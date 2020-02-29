Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Zimbabwe attracts CAF ban over poor state of stadiums

Zimbabwe attracts CAF ban over poor state of stadiums

Zimbabwe

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has banned Zimbabwe from hosting international matches until further notice.

The ban is due to the poor condition of its stadiums, the Zimbabwean Football Association, ZIFA, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision follows a November inspection by CAF, which concluded that Zimbabwe’s stadiums “did not meet required standards”, according to the statement.

Zimbabwe’s national team will therefore have to play their AFCON 2021 qualifier match against Algeria in a foreign stadium.

The Southern african nation has been mired in an endless economic crisis for the past 20 years, which has recently worsened with the return of hyperinflation, commodity shortages and widespread power cuts.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..