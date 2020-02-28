Welcome to Africanews

Tunisia: tough task ahead for new govt [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Tunisia’s parliament approved Prime Minister-designate Elyes Fakhfakh’s new coalition government early on Thursday Feb. 27. Lawmakers voted 129-77 in favor of the French-educated former finance minister.

He was tasked with forming the new government by Tunisia’s enigmatic and doggedly independent new president, Kais Saied, after Habib Jemli — the nominee of the parliament’s largest party, the conservative Ennahda — failed to secure the requisite number of votes in a previous round.

So all now seems set for the country’s new democratic new government.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

