Tunisia: tough task ahead for new govt [The Morning Call]

Tunisia’s parliament approved Prime Minister-designate Elyes Fakhfakh’s new coalition government early on Thursday Feb. 27. Lawmakers voted 129-77 in favor of the French-educated former finance minister.

He was tasked with forming the new government by Tunisia’s enigmatic and doggedly independent new president, Kais Saied, after Habib Jemli — the nominee of the parliament’s largest party, the conservative Ennahda — failed to secure the requisite number of votes in a previous round.

So all now seems set for the country’s new democratic new government.