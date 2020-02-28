Tunisia: tough task ahead for new govt [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Tunisia’s parliament approved Prime Minister-designate Elyes Fakhfakh’s new coalition government early on Thursday Feb. 27. Lawmakers voted 129-77 in favor of the French-educated former finance minister.
He was tasked with forming the new government by Tunisia’s enigmatic and doggedly independent new president, Kais Saied, after Habib Jemli — the nominee of the parliament’s largest party, the conservative Ennahda — failed to secure the requisite number of votes in a previous round.
So all now seems set for the country’s new democratic new government.
07:25
South Sudan: Economic Impact of coalition govt [Business Africa]
01:42
South Sudan forms coalition gov't
01:27
South Sudan's Kiir, Machar agree to form unity government
Go to video
Gabon's govt responds to alleged child kidnappings
Go to video
Ivory Coast clears houses close to airport after deadly stowaway incident
06:25
Burkina Faso adopts new national security policy [Morning Call]