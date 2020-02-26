Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

African youth optimistic about the future of the continent

The Morning Call

Young post-colonial Africans are optimistic about the future of the continent, seeing themselves more as entrepreneurs than civil servants.

They demand stability and democracy, access to financial resources to launch their businesses, access to digital technology, and are not obsessed with colonial barriers.

48% of the respondents prefer stable governments to democracy.

75% believe that they can positively change their communities through their work.

79% think that Wi-Fi access should be a basic human right

67% say that “fake news” has an impact on their ability to stay informed.

Donald Trump, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg are going to be the people t have the most impact over the next five years.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..