Report finds pregnant HIV+ women sterilized in South Africa

HIV-positive women in South Africa have been forced to accept sterilization in some public hospitals, according to a report released by the Commission for Gender Equality on Monday.

According to the report, doctors in some hospitals have sterilized dozens of women about to undergo cesarean sections.

They told them that women with HIV should not have children and that they risked death if they became pregnant again.

Commission President Tamara Mathebula highlights inhumane sterilization conditions and reports of torture. Some victims were encouraged to sign the validation form while in labour.

These initial findings involved 42 women and the investigation lasted 5 years. South African Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize has asked to meet with the Chair of the Commission for more details.

According to the WHO, a pregnant woman with HIV has a 95% chance of giving birth to a healthy child, provided she is on antiretroviral drugs.

Reuters