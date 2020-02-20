Welcome to Africanews

DRC: Glencore, Samsung cobalt supply deal

Glencore, the brokerage and raw materials extraction company, has agreed to supply Samsung with 21,000 tonnes of cobalt over the next 5 years.

The five-year agreement between the Anglo-Swiss and Korean giants which is already being studied also aims to conclude long-term supply agreements with key players in the supply chain of lithium-ion batteries.

