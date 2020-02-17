Congo's ruling party rejects calls for election postponement [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Congo’s ruling party has rejected fresh moves from the country’s opposition for a political dialogue and the postponement of the presidential election from 2021 to 2023, without Denis Sassou-Nguesso.
During a press conference on Saturday, the Congolese Labor Party (PCT) responded to the concerns of the opposition.
So, what are the real issues and concerns in Congo as it braces up for presidential elections in 2021?
Go to video
Burundi's opposition choose Agathon Rwasa to contest presidential elections
Go to video
Nigeria court sacks governor-elect over deputy's fake credentials
Go to video
Malawi top Court throws out Mutharika's poll annulment appeal
06:12
Guinea: opposition wary of Conde over 3rd term [Morning Call]
05:52
Togo's Gnassingbe rallies support for re-election [Morning Call]
06:55
Boycott, violence in Cameroon's legislative vote [Morning Call]