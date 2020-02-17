CAF to roll out ambitious reform program [Football Planet]

Football Planet
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said it was rolling out an ambitious reform program even as it pushed back against accusations of mismanagement. An independent audit revealed potential abuse of power and financial impropriety at CAF.
Also on Football Planet, Egyptian giants Zamalek were crowned CAF Super Cup champions after beating Esperance in Doha.
04:52
Football: Congo to boost national selections
01:02
Audit report unearths gross misappropriation of funds at CAF
01:09
Drogba agrees with Infantino's call for AFCON every four years
Go to video
FIFA says Samoura's 6-month CAF mission 'successfully completed'
Go to video
AFCON must be played every 4 years for 'more impact' - FIFA president
Go to video
2022 WC qualifiers: Cameroon, Ivory Coast duel; East Africa chases slot in Group E