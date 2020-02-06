Welcome to Africanews

Silencing armed conflicts in Africa [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Authorities in Burkina Faso have announced presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on 22 November. The announcement was made Wednesday at the end of a Council of Ministers meeting held at the Kosyam presidential palace in the capital Ouagadougou.

So how prepared really is the west african country for this especially in light of the insecurity issues being experienced in some parts of the country?

But while many may argue the authorities have time to deal with the issues, the issues and nature of rising insecurity do not pertain to Burkina Faso alone. Mali, Nigeria, Cameroon, DRC, Kenya, Libya and other countries on the country are experiencing what could be described as a terribly fair share of the surge in jihadist or terrorism activities and rebel- led insurgencies.

An AU summit is currently holding about measures to be put in place so as to silence weapons this year.

Ivorian journalist and writer Seddik Abba gives us some perspectives on what to expect.

