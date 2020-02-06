Welcome to Africanews

Economic relations to dominate Merkel's visit to South Africa

South Africa

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Pretoria, South Africa Thursday at the start of a tour of southern Africa that will also take her to Angola.

South Africa is Germany’s most important economic ally in Africa.

The rainbow nation captures the bulk of German investment on the continent.

Of the 2% of German exports to the continent, South Africa alone accounts for 1.2%.

The same applies to investments, which are mainly concentrated in the automotive, pharmaceutical and chemical sectors.

The visit by the German Chancellor should help improve economic relations between Berlin and Pretoria.

AFP

