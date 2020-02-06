DRC - INGA III: Impact of Spanish ACS withdrawal [Business Africa]

Business Africa
What will happen after the withdrawal of Spanish construction giant ACS from the Inga III mega hydroelectric dam project in the Democratic Republic of Congo? Answers in this issue.
Actividades de Construccion y Servicios (ACS), the Spanish construction and public works company, has announced its withdrawal from the Inga III hydroelectric mega-dam project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
As a result of numerous misunderstandings and tensions, in their partnership with the Chinese.
And although discussions are under way with the future replacement of ACS, questions remain, in particular, about the consequences and impact of the Spanish withdrawal from this project.
Business Africa receives this week, Armand Lambert Kitenge. The economist and online entrepreneur from Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo discusses the entire project, its partners and the benefits of African participation.
