World leaders pay tribute to Kenya's ex-president Moi

Several world leaders including African heads of state have commiserated with the Kenyan people following the death of its longest-serving president Daniel Arap Moi, who passed on at Nairobi Hospital.

Moi, a former schoolteacher who ruled Kenya for 24 years, becoming the country’s longest-serving president had been in hospital for over a month.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the death of a great man of an African state,” Kenyatta said in a statement.

He ordered a period of national mourning until a state funeral is held, on a date not yet announced.

The former president died “in the early morning of February 4 at Nairobi hospital in the presence of his family,” Kenyatta said.

Presidents from the East African region including Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni and Tanzania’s John Pombe Magufuli were among those who took to social media to eulogise Moi.

Kwa niaba ya Serikali na Watanzania nakupa pole Mhe.Rais Uhuru Kenyatta na Wakenya wote kwa kuondokewa na Rais Mstaafu Daniel Toroitich arap Moi. Watanzania tutamkumbuka kwa uongozi wake mahiri, jitihada za kuimarisha uhusiano wetu na Kenya na kufufua Jumuiya ya Afrika Mashariki. — Dr John Magufuli (@MagufuliJP) February 4, 2020

We offer our deepest condolences to the people of Kenya and to the family and friends of former President Daniel Arap Moi upon his passing. As a friend and partner of Kenya for over 55 years, the United States stands with Kenyans during this time of mourning. pic.twitter.com/SslJb9xGGL — U.S. Embassy Nairobi (@USEmbassyKenya) February 4, 2020

I would like to express my condolences to the family and friends of former Kenyan President H.E. Daniel arap Moi who passed away today. May his soul Rest In Peace. — Abiy Ahmed Ali ?? (@AbiyAhmedAli) February 4, 2020