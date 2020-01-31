Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

AU summit on Libya opens in Brazzaville [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

After Russia, Germany and most recently Algeria, it is the Republic of Congo’s turn to organize a meeting devoted to the Libyan crisis.

The Congolese Head of State, Denis Sassou-Nguesso, hosted and led the 8th meeting of the African Union (AU) High Committee on Libya on Thursday, 30 January.

Africanews journalist Amelia Martha Nakitimbo gives us the details.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..