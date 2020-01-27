Welcome to Africanews

Central African Republic declares Measles national epidemic [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The Central African Republic, CAR has declared a national epidemic of measles. Bangui and many districts are affected according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

More than 3,600 cases were registered and 53 persons have died so far between February 2019 and January 2020.

So what has fueled the spread of the disease, and what is being done to put a stop to its spread?

