Central African Republic and Russia strengthen political ties

The United Hearts Movement (MCU), the ruling party of Central African President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, has entered into a cooperation agreement with United Russia, the political party of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The agreement, signed remotely on Monday, symbolizes the growing partnership between Bangui and Moscow.

President Touadéra had just returned from a three-day official visit to Russia when the announcement was made.

From Moscow, Andrei Klimov, a senior member of United Russia and a Russian senator under Western sanctions for his support of the Ukraine invasion, represented the Russian side.

In Bangui, Simplice Mathieu Sarandji, a longtime ally of President Touadéra, served as the Central African representative. Sarandji, who is also the president of the National Assembly and the MCU’s executive secretary, signed the document with a ceremonial scarf featuring the president’s image draped over his shoulders.

Russian officials, including Ambassador Alexandre Bikantov, Consul Vladislav Ilin, and Dimitri Sityi, director of the Russian House in Bangui, witnessed the signing. Sityi is a key figure in Wagner Group’s local operations, overseeing economic and informational activities.

The Russian Embassy described the agreement as a step toward “new horizons” in cooperation which aims to deepen ties between the two parties through joint projects and legislative exchanges.

The timing of the agreement is significant. It follows President Touadéra’s Moscow visit and coincides with the early mobilization of his political supporters ahead of the presidential election scheduled for the end of the year.

Meanwhile, critics of the government have raised concerns about the implications of the deal. Opposition leader Crépin Mboli-Goumba expressed alarm, stating, “The MCU wants to mimic United Russia—sprawling, oppressive, blending with state institutions and the judiciary, and silencing any dissent.”

This partnership highlights the increasingly close relationship between the Central African Republic and Russia, raising questions about its impact on the country’s political landscape and sovereignty.