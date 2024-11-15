WHO warns measles infections on the rise, after more than 10 million cases reported in 2023

Measles
According to the World Health organisation, more than 10 million cases of measles were recorded last year.
The figure represents a 20% increase in comparison to the previous year.
In 2023, the highly contagious disease claimed more than 107,000 lives, a majority of them children.
A fall in vaccine coverage is behind the spike in cases.
It's a trend that's occuring in different areas around the world, according to the director of the US Centres for Disease Control and prevention.
57 countries saw significant measles outbreaks last year; almost half were reported in Africa.
One of the most infectious diseases, measles can result in a rash, flu like symptoms and fever.
It can lead to serious complications, parlicularly in young children.
At least 95% measles vaccine coverage is required to avert outbreaks. However, 83% percent of children were administered with their first dose of the vaccine in 2023, and only 74% were given their second dose.
The WHO has warned that the global aim of eradicating measles by the end of the decade is under threat.
