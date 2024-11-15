Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

WHO warns measles infections on the rise, after more than 10 million cases reported in 2023

FILE - In this March 27, 2019, file photo, a woman receives a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona   -  
Copyright © africanews
Seth Wenig/Copyright 2019 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Measles

According to the World Health organisation, more than 10 million cases of measles were recorded last year.

The figure represents a 20% increase in comparison to the previous year.

In 2023, the highly contagious disease claimed more than 107,000 lives, a majority of them children.

A fall in vaccine coverage is behind the spike in cases.

It's a trend that's occuring in different areas around the world, according to the director of the US Centres for Disease Control and prevention.

57 countries saw significant measles outbreaks last year; almost half were reported in Africa.

One of the most infectious diseases, measles can result in a rash, flu like symptoms and fever.

It can lead to serious complications, parlicularly in young children.

At least 95% measles vaccine coverage is required to avert outbreaks. However, 83% percent of children were administered with their first dose of the vaccine in 2023, and only 74% were given their second dose.

The WHO has warned that the global aim of eradicating measles by the end of the decade is under threat.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..