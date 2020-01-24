Zimbabwean tycoon pays striking doctors to resume duties

Zimbabwean tycoon Strive Masiyiwa has offered to pay the southern Africa country’s doctors to end their four month strike that has paralysed the health sector.

As they continue to look for long term solutions, the doctor’s association representatives urged doctors to accept the pay off of between $290 to $580 according to Bloomberg.

Masiyiwa is offering a six months fellowship with allowances to the public doctors through his charity foundation.

State doctors currently receive the equivalent of $200 a month and are demanding that salaries be adjusted in line with inflation, which stood at an annual rate of 500%.

They were also demanding improvement in public hospital conditions that include the lack of basic items such as bandages and gloves. There are about about 600 members working at 1,600 government-run hospitals and clinics nationwide.

Masiyiwa estimated at 1.1 billion USD by Forbes is best known as the owner and founder of telecommunications company, Econet but he also has other high valued investments.